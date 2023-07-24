Northwest Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 76,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, True Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $205.45. The stock had a trading volume of 94,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.