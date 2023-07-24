Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $2.29 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 120,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 51,214 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 676,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 156,135 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 306.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.24. 43,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,571. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.