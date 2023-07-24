Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $3.27 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.6% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.34. 84,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,300. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

