Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $22.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,198.98. 134,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,222.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,199.69. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $720.84 and a one year high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,491.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

