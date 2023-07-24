Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 340 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.50. 159,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,307. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.54. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

