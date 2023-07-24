Northwest Capital Management Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,242,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5,289.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 379,646 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,541,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,861,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 370,757 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

