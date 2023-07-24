Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 1,628 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 6.3% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.07. 67,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,091. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.78. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.