Northwest Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,580. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

