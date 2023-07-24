Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut Novavax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.20.

NVAX opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $703.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Novavax by 126.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 1,572.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 205.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

