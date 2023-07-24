Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) versus Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Head-To-Head Survey

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) and Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nutrien and Nufarm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutrien 1 8 8 0 2.41 Nufarm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nutrien currently has a consensus price target of $79.16, suggesting a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Nutrien’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nutrien is more favorable than Nufarm.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutrien $37.88 billion 0.84 $7.66 billion $12.74 5.04 Nufarm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nutrien and Nufarm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than Nufarm.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Nutrien shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nutrien shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nutrien and Nufarm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutrien 18.86% 23.85% 11.24% Nufarm N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nutrien beats Nufarm on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate. The Phosphate segment provides solid fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, and industrial and feed products. In addition, it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease. It also provides seed treatment products for the protection and treatment of damage caused by insects, fungus, and disease; and distributes sunflower, sorghum, and canola seeds. Nufarm Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Laverton North, Australia.

