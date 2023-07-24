Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Shares Gap Up to $64.26

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.26, but opened at $65.82. Nutrien shares last traded at $65.93, with a volume of 227,871 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.21.

Nutrien Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2,781.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

