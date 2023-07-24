NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.71. 690,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,809. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $224.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.97.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

