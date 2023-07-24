O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 400 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 1.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,861,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $83.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.42 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

