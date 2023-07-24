O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $3.27 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,100,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,258,000 after purchasing an additional 174,110 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,727,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,403 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of VNT traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $31.85. 121,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vontier’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

