O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OMAB stock traded down $2.46 on Monday, hitting $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 42,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,236. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $94.22.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $172.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $2.1262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.