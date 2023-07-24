O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 10,000 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 285.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,418.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,339,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,982 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BJ traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 517,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,459. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.