O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 807,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after buying an additional 674,652 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $166.58. The stock had a trading volume of 776,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,841. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $166.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.81.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

