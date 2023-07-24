O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up about 4.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.38. 1,933,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.40. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

