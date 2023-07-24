Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Down to $394.49

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $394.49, but opened at $380.60. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $382.34, with a volume of 176,825 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

