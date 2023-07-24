Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Down to $394.49

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $394.49, but opened at $380.60. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $382.34, with a volume of 176,825 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

