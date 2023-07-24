OmniaVerse Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $414,100.00 Billion (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $147,250.16 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

