Oppenheimer Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $640.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $567.55.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $582.02 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

