Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $117.65 on Friday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.13. The company has a market capitalization of $319.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

