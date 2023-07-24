Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Position Raised by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 8,528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 932,698 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 3,422.9% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 521,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 506,968 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 45.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,405,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Stock Performance

NYSE ORAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. 83,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

Orange Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

