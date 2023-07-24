Orbler (ORBR) Trading Down 38.4% This Week

Orbler (ORBR) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001778 BTC on exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $105.22 million and $117,743.11 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbler has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

