Origin Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $339.32 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $50.86 million and $339.32 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol’s genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,290,616 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is www.story.xyz/blog.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a decentralized platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces. Created by Josh Fraser and Matthew Liu, it utilizes blockchain to empower developers and businesses in building decentralized applications (dApps). OGN serves as the native token, used for governance, incentivizing participation, and facilitating transactions within the marketplace. Holders can participate in platform governance, vote on proposals, and use OGN for payments, accessing exclusive features and enjoying reduced fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.