Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Citigroup

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.55. 106,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,847. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $138.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

