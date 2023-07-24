Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Earnings Results

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38, RTT News reports. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.88-$1.88 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.88 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,585. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

