Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.88-$1.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.67. 1,001,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,585. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

