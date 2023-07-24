Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,932,471. The firm has a market cap of $174.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

