Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 160 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.71. The stock had a trading volume of 817,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,155. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

