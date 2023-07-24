Pavion Blue Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,605 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. American Express comprises 3.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.97. The firm has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.94.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

