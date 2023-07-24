Pembroke Management LTD Cuts Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,202 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.19% of Leslie’s worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $1,395,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 36.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 140,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $246,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 951,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 33.6% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 275,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 69,189 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,620. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.80. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

