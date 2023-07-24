Pembroke Management LTD Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,689 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 1.80% of Couchbase worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 648,053 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 630,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Couchbase Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BASE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 44,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,148. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,887.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,887.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $311,015.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,882,798.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,612 shares of company stock worth $765,996. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.