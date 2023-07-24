Pembroke Management LTD Increases Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 532,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 143,093 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 260,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 99,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

