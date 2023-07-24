Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,554 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.28% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $25,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.57. 14,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,228. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

