Pembroke Management LTD Sells 37,255 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 37,255 shares during the period. Globus Medical comprises about 3.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $30,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $45,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.75. 67,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

