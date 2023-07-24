Pembroke Management LTD Sells 52,137 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 719,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,137 shares during the quarter. Stevanato Group makes up 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $18,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stevanato Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

STVN traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting €32.84 ($36.90). 24,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €13.71 ($15.40) and a 12-month high of €33.99 ($38.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.15) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of €255.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €250.81 million. Analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

