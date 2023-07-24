Pendragon (LON:PDG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDGFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Pendragon Price Performance

LON PDG opened at GBX 17.78 ($0.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £248.92 million, a P/E ratio of 592.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.91. Pendragon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

