PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.20. 500,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,748. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

