Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.9% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $295.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $756.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.37 and a 200 day moving average of $219.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $318.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

