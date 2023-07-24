Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 663 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 60,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.