POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of PNT stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $968.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.13.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 107.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 116,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 60,165 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 341.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 86,784 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

