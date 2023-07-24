PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $55.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $53.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

