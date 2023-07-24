Praetorian Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Praetorian Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,858 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock after selling 142,978 shares during the quarter. MarketWise accounts for about 0.5% of Praetorian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Praetorian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketWise were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MarketWise by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MarketWise by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. 112,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. MarketWise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

