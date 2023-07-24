Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.20

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Premier Oil Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.
About Premier Oil
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
