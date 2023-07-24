Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $190,200.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,893,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
LUNG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 157,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,748. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
LUNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
