QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.09. 241,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,641. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $491.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.00.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.66 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. As a group, analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Hillary B. Smith bought 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. Pauldine bought 15,904 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hillary B. Smith purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in QuinStreet by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

