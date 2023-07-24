Rakon 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,023.10 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Rakon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Rakon has a total market cap of $45.22 million and $1,023.10 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

