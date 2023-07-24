Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.
Range Resources Stock Performance
Range Resources stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,924. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $36.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57.
Range Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.
About Range Resources
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.
