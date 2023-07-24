Raymond James Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$18.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

MTL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.66.

Mullen Group Price Performance

TSE MTL opened at C$16.01 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$12.50 and a 52 week high of C$16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.89.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of C$494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million. Analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.2691652 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

